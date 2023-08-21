Upcoming Xiaomi EV is ready to set new efficiency standards with 8.8kW consumption per 100 kilometers.

Xiaomi’s new electric vehicle (EV) is soon to make its debut, and numerous details have already been leaked even before the official unveiling. Previously, it had been revealed that the car’s battery capacity was 101 kWh, and now reports reveal that the upcoming Xiaomi EV operates with impressive efficiency.

Xiaomi’s electric car consumes 8.8 kW of electricity per 100 km.

Hu Zhengan, a partner at Shunwei Capital, took the Xiaomi EV for a test drive, he was asked to take a drive of 85 kilometers distance while still having around 152 kilometers of estimated range left.

Hu Zhengan successfully completed this distance, and the estimated range of the car began displaying as 90 kilometers. This essentially demonstrates that Xiaomi EV is working much more efficiently than expected. During Hu Zhengan’s test drive, the ambient temperature was 37 degrees celsius, and the car had 3 people inside. He shared the details on his Weibo post.

When comparing Xiaomi’s energy consumption of 8.8 kW per 100 kilometers to that of Tesla, one of the most successful EV manufacturers, Tesla cars consume approximately between 13 kW and 20 kW per 100 kilometers. We should say that Xiaomi’s consumption of 8.8 kW per 100 kilometers is truly remarkable.

As Xiaomi is already a highly successful smart phone manufacturer, it seems to be ambitious about achieving success in the electric vehicle sector with their upcoming Xiaomi EVs. The exact launch date of the Xiaomi EV is still unknown, as it is currently in the testing phase yet.