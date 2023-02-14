Updated Geekbench 6 features new tests and supports Material You theming!

Geekbench is one of the most well-known benchmarking app and it has been updated to a newer version, Geekbench 6. On Android it adapts to Material You which is the latest design style by Google, but note that the scoring system is where the actual refreshment lies.

The way that multi core performance is measured has changed, since softwares now make use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Geekbench claims multi-core performance is more significant than it formerly was.

Mi 10 Pro, which uses Snapdragon 865 processor, performed equally on both Geekbench 5 and Geekbench 6 during the multi core test, but we got significantly higher score on the single core test, this is because Geekbench has updated their scoring scale. The results are shown below (Geekbench 6 at right).

Geekbench announces they have made improvements on their existing testing methods and brought new tests like object detection for measuring AI performance and photo filters from social media apps. Geekbench claims the newer version features a more “true to life” and accurate scoring system.

Geekbench 6 will be available on all platforms (Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS) soon. It’s already available on Google Play Store, download Geekbench 6 for Android from this link if you want to give it a try. Please share your thoughts about Geekbench 6 in the comments!