Vanilla Oppo F27 5G now official in India with ₹23 price tag, lower IP64 rating

The Oppo F27 5G has finally arrived in India this week, and it offers fans more affordable pricing compared to its F27 Pro+ sibling. However, it is important to note that there’s a tradeoff in terms of its protection, which now comes at a lower IP64 rating.

The new smartphone joins the F27 Pro+, which debuted with an impressive IP69 rating and the MIL-STD-810H certification. Sadly, the same protection is not included in the cheaper Oppo F27 5G model. Yet, this doesn’t make it anything less interesting than its sibling, thanks to its more affordable price tag. Moreover, it still offers a decent set of specifications.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo F27 5G:

187g weight

The chipset is not named, but it could be the Dimensity 6300 SoC.

8GB RAM

128GB (₹23,000) and 256GB (₹25,000) storage options

6.67″ flat FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 2,100 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,000mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC charging

IP64 rating

Android 14-based ColorOS

Emerald Green and Amber Orange colors

Additional Features: BeaconLink, AI Recording Summary, AI Toolkit, AI Writer, AI Speak, AI Studio, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0

