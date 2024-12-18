Vivo’s Jovi V50 Lite visits Geekbench with alleged Dimensity 6300 SoC

We finally get more details about one of Vivo’s first models in its upcoming Jovi sub-brand: its chip.

Days ago, a listing revealed that Vivo is planning to introduce a new sub-brand, Jovi. The name is not new for Vivo users as it is the company’s AI assistant, which powers different devices, including V19 Neo and V11. Now, it will be turned into a whole new smartphone brand.

According to recent reports, the company is preparing three models for Jovi: the Jovi V50 (V2427), the Jovi V50 Lite 5G (V2440), and the Jovi Y39 5G (V2444). Now, the Jovi V50 Lite 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core processor (6 cores at 2.0GHz and 2 cores at 2.40GHz), which is believed to be a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Alongside 12GB RAM and Android 15, the phone managed to score 753 and 1,934 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on the platform.

No other details about the phone are available now, but it could be a rebranded model of the yet-to-be-announced Vivo V50 Lite 5G.