Vivo to debut first 3 models under new Jovi brand, GSMA listing shows

Recently discovered GSMA listings have revealed that Vivo is preparing three new smartphones for its fans. However, instead of the usual branding under Vivo and iQOO, the company will present the devices under its new yet-to-be-announced Jovi brand.

It is worth noting, nonetheless, that Jovi is not entirely new. To recall, Jovi is Vivo’s AI assistant, which powers different devices of the company, including V19 Neo and V11. With the recent discovery, however, it seems the company will turn Jovi into a whole new smartphone brand.

According to GSMA listings, Vivo is currently preparing three phones: the Jovi V50 (V2427), the Jovi V50 Lite 5G (V2440), and the Jovi Y39 5G (V2444).

While the arrival of a new sub-brand from Vivo is exciting news, the upcoming devices are likely just rebranded Vivo devices. This is affirmed by the similar model numbers of the said Jovi phones with the Vivo V50 (V2427) and Vivo V50 Lite 5G (V2440).

Details about the phones are currently limited, but Vivo should soon reveal more information about them alongside its debut announcement of its Jovi sub-brand. Stay tuned!

