iQOO to start offering devices offline in India this December – Report

A new report says that Vivo has decided to establish its offline presence in India this month.

Vivo introduced the iQOO brand in India years ago. However, its sales in the said market only rely on online channels, making its presence limited. This is reportedly about to change, with a report from Gadgets360 claiming that the brand will soon start offering its devices offline as well.

The report cites sources, noting that the plan would allow customers to experience the devices before their purchase. This should help buyers inspect iQOO’s offerings before making decisions.

According to the report, Vivo could announce the matter officially on December 3 during the brand’s iQOO 13 event in India. This would complement the company’s plan to open 10 flagship stores around the country soon.

If true, it means that the iQOO 13 could be one of the devices that could soon be offered through iQOO’s physical stores in India. To recall, the said phone launched in China with the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4499), 16GB/256GB (CN¥4299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4699), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5199) configurations

6.82” micro-quad curved BOE Q10 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 1-144Hz variable refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX921 main (1/1.56”) with OIS + 50MP telephoto (1/2.93”) with 2x zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76”, f/2.0)

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6150mAh battery

120W charging

OriginOS 5

IP69 rating

Legend White, Track Black, Nardo Grey, and Isle of Man Green colors

