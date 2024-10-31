iQOO 13 debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite, up to 16GB/1TB config, RGB light, 6150mAh battery, more

The iQOO 13 is finally here, and it has many impressive sections that can impress fans in China.

Vivo launched the iQOO 13 this week following a series of mini-unveilings of its details. As shared in the past, the iQOO 13 is armed with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, giving it sufficient power to handle heavy tasks, including gaming. Complementing it is the RGB light in the camera island on the back. The light offers 72 effects, such as pulsing and spiraling. The RGB supports games like Honor of Kings, serving as an indication during the play. The light, however, is more than that: it can also serve as a notification light for charging status, music, and other system notifications.

The iQOO 13 also meets other criteria for a competitive smartphone in today’s market. In addition to a powerful chip, it comes with up to 16GB RAM, a 6150mAh battery, 120W wired charging, a bigger micro-curved 6.82″ Q10 display with 1800nits peak brightness, three 50MP rear camera lenses, and an IP69 rating.

The phone will boot with OriginOS 5 and start shipping on November 10 in China. It is expected to arrive globally in December with FuntouchOS 15.

Here are more details about the iQOO 13:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB ( CN¥3999 ), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4499), 16GB/256GB (CN¥4299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4699), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5199) configurations

6.82” micro-quad curved BOE Q10 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 1-144Hz variable refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX921 main (1/1.56”) with OIS + 50MP telephoto (1/2.93”) with 2x zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76”, f/2.0)

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6150mAh battery

120W charging

OriginOS 5

IP69 rating

Legend White, Track Black, Nardo Grey, and Isle of Man Green colors

Via