Product manager: ‘Price increase is inevitable’ for iQOO 13

It seems the iQOO 13 will arrive with a higher price tag than its predecessor.

The iQOO 13 is set to debut this Wednesday, and the company has already confirmed several details about the phone. Sadly, it seems there’s another thing iQOO hasn’t officially told fans yet: the price increase.

According to recent conversations on Weibo by Galant V, iQOO Product Manager, the iQOO 13 could be priced higher this year. The iQOO official shared that the iQOO 13 production costs have increased and later responded to a user that the CN¥3999 price of the iQOO 13 is no longer possible. On a positive note, the exchanges suggest that the upcoming phone will feature several upgrades. Moreover, the device has received the highest AnTuTu scores recently, beating the OnePlus 13. According to the company, it scored 3,159,448 points on the AnTuTu benchmark, making it the highest-scoring Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered device tested on the platform.

According to Vivo, the iQOO 13 will be powered by Vivo’s very own Q2 chip, affirming earlier reports that it will be a gaming-focused phone. This will be complemented by BOE’s Q10 Everest OLED, which is expected to measure 6.82″ and offer a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Other details confirmed by the brand include the iQOO 13’s 6150mAh battery, 120W charging power, and four color options (green, white, black, and gray).

