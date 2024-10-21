Confirmed: iQOO 13 gets Snapdragon 8 Elite, Q2 chip, Q10 display, 6150mAh battery, 120W charging

Jia Jingdong, Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo, has finally confirmed several details of the iQOO 13.

The iQOO 13 will launch in China at the end of the month, and Jingdong has affirmed this by revealing several key details of the phone. One includes the phone’s chip, which will be announced soon. Qualcomm still hasn’t launched the SoC, but the executive has already confirmed that it is called the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Aside from the chip, the iQOO 13 will also be powered by Vivo’s very own Q2 chip, affirming earlier reports that it will be a gaming-focused phone. This will be complemented by BOE’s Q10 Everest OLED, which is expected to measure 6.82″ and offer a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Other details confirmed by the executive include the iQOO 13’s 6150mAh battery and 120W charging power, which should both allow it to really become an enjoyable gaming device. As expected, the device is also said to run on the latest OriginOS 5 system. According to other reports, the iQOO 13 will feature an RGB light around its camera island, which was recently photographed in action. Moreover, it will be armed with an IP68 rating, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. Ultimately, rumor has it that the iQOO 13 will have a CN¥3,999 price tag in China.