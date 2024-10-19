iQOO 13 to debut in India on December 3; More device live images leak

The iQOO 13 launch in India has reportedly been changed to December 3. Ahead of the date, more live image leaks involving the phone have surfaced online.

Earlier reports claimed that the iQOO 13 would debut on December 5 in India. However, it seems it will be earlier than expected, as the brand reportedly made some adjustments. According to folks from Smartprix, the brand will now hold the announcement date of iQOO 13 two days earlier in order “to compete with rivals.”

In line with the adjusted date of its India debut, several leaked live images of the iQOO 13 have also started circulating online. While the images only cover the phone’s frontal design, they give us a good look at what to expect. According to the photos, the iQOO 13 will have a flat display with a center punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, which appears to be smaller than those of its competitors and predecessor. The images also show that the device boasts flat metal side frames.

According to DCS, the screen is a 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 panel, noting that its bezels are narrower this time compared to its predecessor. It is rumored to be a 6.82″ LTPO AMOLED with single-point ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner support and better eye protection technology. Several leaker accounts affirm the details.

According to other reports, the iQOO 13 will feature an RGB light around its camera island, which was recently photographed in action. The light’s functions remain unknown, but it could be used for gaming and notification purposes. Moreover, it will be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, Vivo’s Supercomputing Chip Q2, IP68 rating, 100W/120W charging, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. Ultimately, rumor has it that the iQOO 13 will have a CN¥3,999 price tag in China.

