Vivo showcases iQOO 13’s halo design, color options

Ahead of its official unveiling, Vivo has revealed the iQOO 13‘s official design and four color options.

The iQOO 13 will launch on October 30, which explains Vivo’s relentless teasers recently. In its latest move, the company didn’t just confirm the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the phone but also its official design.

According to the material, the iQOO 13 will still have the same squircle camera island design as its predecessor. However, its main highlight will be the RGB halo ring light around the module. The lights will offer a variety of colors, and although their main functions remain unconfirmed, they could possibly be used for notification purposes and other phone photography functions.

The company also revealed the iQOO 13 in its four color options: green, white, black, and gray. The images show that the back panel will have slight curves on all sides, while its metal side frames will be flat.

The news follows a report confirming the other details of the phone, including its Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and Vivo’s very own Q2 chip. It will also have BOE’s Q10 Everest OLED (expected to measure 6.82″ and offer a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate), a 6150mAh battery, and 120W charging power. According to earlier leaks, the iQOO 13 would also offer an IP68 rating, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage.

