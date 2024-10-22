Exec teases iQOO 13 debut in India

An executive has somehow confirmed that the iQOO 13 will also arrive in India.

The iQOO 13 will be launched in China at the end of the month. Earlier reports said that it should also hit the global markets afterward, with a leak saying that it will be on December 3 in India. While the Vivo remains silent about the exact dates, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya suggests in a recent post that the model is indeed coming to India soon.

In the post, the executive shared the iQOO flagship models the brand launched in the past and asked fans if they were “ready for the next.”

The news follows Vivo’s revelation about several key details of the iQOO 13. According to Jia Jingdong, Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo, it will be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and Vivo’s very own Q2 chip, affirming earlier reports that it will be a gaming-focused phone. This will be complemented by BOE’s Q10 Everest OLED, which is expected to measure 6.82″ and offer a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Other details confirmed by the executive include the iQOO 13’s 6150mAh battery and 120W charging power, which should both allow it to really become an enjoyable gaming device.

According to earlier leaks, the iQOO 13 would also offer an IP68 rating, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. Ultimately, rumor has it that the iQOO 13 will have a CN¥3,999 price tag in China.