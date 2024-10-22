Leaker tips smartphones launching with new Snapdragon 8 Elite in October, November

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is now official, and it is expected to power a handful of upcoming smartphone models this quarter.

Qualcomm has finally announced its latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and offers better performance while keeping battery power consumption at decent levels. The 3nm chip houses the Oryon CPU and has a 2+6 octa-core processor setup. It consists of two prime cores with a max clock speed of 4.32GHz and six performance cores with a max clock speed of 3.53GHz.

Several brands have already confirmed the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite to their upcoming flagships, including the iQOO 13, Honor Magic 7, Realme GT 7 Pro, and Asus ROG Phone 9 series. Now, the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has added more details about the list of upcoming smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

According to DCS, several brands will announce new series and models armed with the said chip this month and next month. The tipster has claimed that this will be led by the iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15 series, and Honor Magic 7 series this month.

The leaker says that the Realme GT 7 Pro, Nubia Z70 Ultra, and Red Magic 10 Pro series will be available in November. DCS believes that the Redmi K80 series will also join the list, but he noted in his post that it remains uncertain, indicating that it could still be changed.

