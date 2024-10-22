Asus ROG Phone 9 design surface ahead of November 19 global debut

The Asus ROG Phone 9 will be announced on November 19, the company has confirmed. In line with this, the official design of the series has been revealed.

The last quarter of the year will indeed be a melee for smartphone brands. Thanks to the arrival of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, new powerful models are expected to debut soon. One includes the Asus ROG Phone 9 series.

Asus has finally confirmed this week that the Asus ROG Phone 9 will be launched next month, and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. As usual, the company has been teasing the lineup as a game-focused offering with some AI capabilities.

The company also shared the official image of the Asus ROG Phone 9, which unexpectedly carries the same ROG design as its earlier siblings.

No other details have been shared by Asus, but the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the phone should allow it to make another impressive performance on various benchmark platforms. To recall, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-armed ROG Phone 8 Pro stole the crown from Oppo Find X7 in AnTuTu’s March 2024 ranking. However, it won’t be an easy feat for the Asus ROG Phone 9, especially now that several models from other brands are also set to debut with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

