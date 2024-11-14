Confirmed: iQOO 13’s Indian version comes with slightly smaller battery than Chinese counterpart

The official material of the iQOO 13 in India shows that it has a smaller battery compared to its Chinese version sibling.

The iQOO 13 is set to launch on December 3 in India. Ahead of the date, the company started teasing the details of the device.

As expected, it has some differences from its Chinese variant. This starts with the battery of the iQOO 13 in India, which is only 6000mAh. To recall, the iQOO 13 debuted in China with a bigger 6150mAh battery.

The charging power stays at 120W, but the small difference in the battery of the two variants confirms that Vivo has made some changes to the Indian version of the phone. With this, fans can expect to get some minor downgrades in the iQOO 13 coming in India. This is not unusual, nonetheless, as Chinese smartphone brands usually offer better specs in the local versions of the devices.

To recall, the iQOO 13 launched in China with the following details: