iQOO 13 gets December 3 launch date in India

Vivo has finally provided the specific launch date of the iQOO 13 in India. According to the company, it will announce the new smartphone in the market on December 3.

This news follows the launch of the iQOO 13’s Amazon microsite in India, which first confirmed the phone’s arrival in the country. Now, the brand has revealed the phone’s official launch date.

The iQOO 13 is coming to India in gray and white color options, with the latter called the Legendary Edition. According to the company, it is the fruit of its collaboration with BMW Motorsport, giving fans a “tricolor pattern” design.

The specifications of the model’s Indian variant are unavailable at the moment, but it could adopt the same details its Chinese variant sibling is offering, such as:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4499), 16GB/256GB (CN¥4299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4699), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5199) configurations

6.82” micro-quad curved BOE Q10 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 1-144Hz variable refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX921 main (1/1.56”) with OIS + 50MP telephoto (1/2.93”) with 2x zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76”, f/2.0)

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6150mAh battery

120W charging

OriginOS 5

IP69 rating

Legend White, Track Black, Nardo Grey, and Isle of Man Green colors

