Confirmed: iQOO 13 to debut in December in India

iQOO announced that the iQOO 13 will debut in India next month.

The iQOO 13 made its first debut in China in October, and Vivo is expected to bring it to other markets in the next months. One includes India, where its Amazon microsite is now live. Now, iQOO India itself has also confirmed the model’s approaching launch, noting that it will be in December. Sadly, the exact date of the launch remains unknown.

The iQOO 13 is coming to India in gray and white color options, with the latter called the Legendary Edition. According to the company, it is the fruit of its collaboration with BMW Motorsport, giving fans a “tricolor pattern” design.

The price and configurations of the iQOO 13 in India are currently unavailable, but it could offer the same details as its Chinese sibling, which features:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4499), 16GB/256GB (CN¥4299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4699), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5199) configurations

6.82” micro-quad curved BOE Q10 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 1-144Hz variable refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX921 main (1/1.56”) with OIS + 50MP telephoto (1/2.93”) with 2x zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76”, f/2.0)

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6150mAh battery

120W charging

OriginOS 5

IP69 rating

Legend White, Track Black, Nardo Grey, and Isle of Man Green colors

