iQOO 13’s Amazon microsite confirms India debut

After announcing it locally, Vivo seems to be already working on the iQOO 13’s India debut. Just recently, the phone’s microsite on Amazon India went live, confirming its approaching launch in the country.

Earlier reports claimed that the iQOO 13 would be presented in the Indian market in early December. However, recent moves by the company suggest that it could be sooner than expected. Last month, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya teased the iQOO 13. Now, the phone’s Amazon India microsite has gone live. It was also teased on X, featuring the iQOO 13 Legendary Edition.

This could all mean that the iQOO 13 could soon be announced in India.

The configurations and pricing details of the iQOO 13 in India remain unavailable, but it could offer the same details as its Chinese sibling, which features: