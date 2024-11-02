iQOO 13’s Amazon microsite confirms India debut

After announcing it locally, Vivo seems to be already working on the iQOO 13’s India debut. Just recently, the phone’s microsite on Amazon India went live, confirming its approaching launch in the country.
Earlier reports claimed that the iQOO 13 would be presented in the Indian market in early December. However, recent moves by the company suggest that it could be sooner than expected. Last month, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya teased the iQOO 13. Now, the phone’s Amazon India microsite has gone live. It was also teased on X, featuring the iQOO 13 Legendary Edition.
This could all mean that the iQOO 13 could soon be announced in India.
The configurations and pricing details of the iQOO 13 in India remain unavailable, but it could offer the same details as its Chinese sibling, which features:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4499), 16GB/256GB (CN¥4299), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4699), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5199) configurations
- 6.82” micro-quad curved BOE Q10 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 1-144Hz variable refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP IMX921 main (1/1.56”) with OIS + 50MP telephoto (1/2.93”) with 2x zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76”, f/2.0)
- Selfie Camera: 32MP
- 6150mAh battery
- 120W charging
- OriginOS 5
- IP69 rating
- Legend White, Track Black, Nardo Grey, and Isle of Man Green colors