Vivo raises 8 phone model prices in India

Eight Vivo smartphone models have been slapped with new price hikes in India.

The news is not entirely new, as almost all brands have been adjusting prices of their offerings recently. To recall, the Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo T5 Pro, iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10, Vivo Y21, Vivo Y400, Vivo V70, and Vivo V70 Elite have recently seen price increases, and even the upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 is rumored to get a 40% hike.

Now, Vivo is back to adjust the prices of eight more models in India. Here is the list of affected models, alongside their latest pricing and their launch and last prices:

Vivo X300 FE

12GB/256GB: ₹86,999 (from ₹79,999)

12GB/512GB: ₹96,999 (from ₹89,999)

Vivo V70 FE

8GB/128GB: ₹41,999 (from ₹37,999)

8GB/256GB: ₹45,999 (from ₹40,999)

12GB/256GB: ₹46,999 (from ₹44,999)

Vivo T4 Lite

6GB/128GB: ₹18,999 (from ₹10,999 and ₹14,999)

8GB/128GB: ₹20,999 (from ₹16,999)

Vivo Y05

4GB/64GB: ₹14,999 (from ₹12,999)

Vivo Y51 Pro

8GB/128GB: ₹30,999 (from ₹24,999 and ₹27,999)

8GB/256GB: ₹33,999 (from ₹27,999 and ₹30,999)

Vivo Y31 5G

6GB/128GB: ₹25,999 (from ₹16,499 and ₹23,999)

6GB/256GB: ₹28,999 (from ₹26,999)

Vivo Y21

4GB/128GB: ₹20,999 (from ₹18,999)

6GB/128GB: ₹23,999 (from ₹20,999)

Vivo Y11

4GB/64GB: ₹16,999 (from ₹14,999)

6GB/128GB: ₹18,999 (from ₹16,999)

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