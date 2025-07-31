Vivo starts promoting iQOO 15 in China

Vivo has started building the hype for its iQOO 15 series in China.

The brand confirmed that its next iQOO numbered series will skip “14” and will directly employ 15 for its moniker. This is not surprising, given the claims in past leaks and Chinese companies’ superstition about 4.

According to iQOO, it will join the ChinaJoy (China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference) in Shanghai, where it will hold the iQOO Honor of Kings 5v5 event. Winners will receive an iQOO 15 unit once the series debuts and gets its release.

As per earlier reports, the series features a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, Vivo’s self-developed independent display chip, a 6.85″ 2K flat OLED with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a triple 50MP camera setup with a periscope unit with 3x optical zoom, a 7000mAh battery, and 100W wired charging. The series is expected to offer the vanilla and Ultra variants.