Vivo T4 Pro announced in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 6500mAh battery

Vivo has finally unveiled the Vivo T4 Pro in India. The phone brings some impressive details, including a huge battery, a Snapdragon chip, and a periscope unit.

The Vivo model shares a similar design to the V60 model, which the brand revealed earlier. Speculation claimed that the two could be the same device, but there are significant differences between them, especially in the configuration and camera (no ZEISS tech) departments.

The phone offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, up to 12GB/256GB configuration, a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto, a 6500mAh battery, and a MIL-STD-810H certification.

Its colors include Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold. It has configurations of 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at ₹27,999, ₹29,999, and ₹31,999, respectively. Sales will start on August 29 via Flipkart, Vivo India, and retail stores.

Here are more details about the Vivo T4 Pro:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 2.2 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB

6.77″ 2392 × 1080px 120Hz AMOLED with 5000nits peak brightness and in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera + 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and 2MP bokeh

32MP selfie camera

6500mAh battery

90W charging + reverse charging and bypass charging

Funtouch OS 15

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold

Source