Vivo V60 arrives in India with SD 7 Gen 4, 50MP OIS cam, 6500mAh battery, more

Vivo has finally unveiled the Vivo V60 in India as one of its latest mid-range offerings.

As reported in the past, the phone is based on the Vivo S30 model that was introduced in China back in May. The new V series model borrows not only its pill-shaped camera island design, but also its set of specs. Some of its highlights include its Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, 6500mAh battery, camera system with a 50MP OIS main camera and ZEISS tech, and IP68 and IP69 ratings. The V60, however, comes with a slightly bigger display. To recall, the S30 has a 6.67″ 2800×1260px 120Hz AMOLED. The V series model, on the other hand, comes with a 6.77″ 2392×1080px 60/120Hz AMOLED.

The new Vivo model is available in Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colorways. Its configurations include 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB, priced at ₹36,999, ₹38,999, ₹40,999, and ₹45,999, respectively.

Here are more details about the Vivo V60:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 2.2 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB

6.77″ 2392×1080px 60/120Hz AMOLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera with OIS + 50MP telephoto with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

6500mAh battery

90W charging

Funtouch OS 15

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold

Source