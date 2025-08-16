Vivo T4 Pro coming with periscope; Other model details leaked

Leaks featuring the Vivo T4 Pro continue to arrive as the brand starts teasing the model in India.

The Vivo model is expected to arrive this month in India, joining the expanding T4 series. To prepare for its arrival, the company is now sharing some of its details on Flipkart.

According to its page, the phone will be available in a Blaze Gold colorway. Its back boasts a pill-shaped camera island design, which is becoming popular among recent releases. The main camera system includes a 3x periscope zoom, with Vivo noting it provides a “flagship level” experience.

While the brand remains tight-lipped about the phone’s details, several leaks have already revealed some of its specs, including its:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Quad-curved 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED

50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto with OIS

6500mAh battery

90W charging

FunTouch OS 15

Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold

