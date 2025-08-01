Vivo T4R debuts in India with Dimensity 7400, bypass charging, IP68/69 ratings

The Vivo T4R is now in India, joining the growing T4 series, which now has five members.

Despite being marketed as a new model, the T4 series device is not entirely a brand-new smartphone. It is based on the iQOO Z10R, which is also available in India. The difference between the two is their channel availability. While the iQOO model is available on iQOO and Amazon India, the Vivo variant can be purchased on Vivo India, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Fans can expect huge similarities between the two in terms of the design and overall specs. This includes the pill-shaped camera island with an internal circular module. The phone is available in Arctic White and Twilight Blue colorways. Configurations include 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at ₹19,499, ₹21,499, and ₹23,499, respectively.

Here are more details about the Vivo T4R: