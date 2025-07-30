iQOO Z10R now available for purchase in India

After its debut, the iQOO Z10R has finally hit the shelves in India. Price starts at ₹19,499 for its base 128GB storage.

The iQOO model is now available via iQOO India and Amazon India. Colors include Aquamarine and Moonstone. Meanwhile, configurations are available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at ₹19,499, ₹21,499, and ₹23,499, respectively. According to Vivo, the base price can go as low as ₹17,499 with bank or exchange offers.

Here are more details about the iQOO Z10R:

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 2.2 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB

6.77″ quad-curved 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED with 1800nits peak brightness and in-screen fingerprint scanner

50MP Sony IMX882 main camera + 2MP depth unit

32MP selfie camera

5700mAh battery

44W charging + bypass charging

Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

IP68 and IP69 ratings + MIL-STD-810H

Source