iQOO Z10R now available for purchase in India

Santiago Jr Bongco
Jul. 30, 2025, 14:07

After its debut, the iQOO Z10R has finally hit the shelves in India. Price starts at ₹19,499 for its base 128GB storage.

The iQOO model is now available via iQOO India and Amazon India. Colors include Aquamarine and Moonstone. Meanwhile, configurations are available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at ₹19,499, ₹21,499, and ₹23,499, respectively. According to Vivo, the base price can go as low as ₹17,499 with bank or exchange offers.

Here are more details about the iQOO Z10R:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • LPDDR4X RAM
  • UFS 2.2 storage
  • 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB
  • 6.77″ quad-curved 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED with 1800nits peak brightness and in-screen fingerprint scanner
  • 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera + 2MP depth unit
  • 32MP selfie camera
  • 5700mAh battery
  • 44W charging + bypass charging
  • Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • IP68 and IP69 ratings + MIL-STD-810H

Source

Related Articles