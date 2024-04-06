Vivo V30 Lite 4G debuts in Russia, Cambodia

The Vivo V30 Lite 4G has been recently launched in Russia and Cambodia, and more markets are expected to welcome the model soon.

The new model is a variant of the original Vivo V30 Lite, which launched with a 5G capability. However, this is not the only section that differentiates the new 4G variant from its 5G sibling.

To start, the V30 Lite 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chip, while its 5G counterpart has Snapdragon 695 (Mexico) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (Saudi Arabia). There are also differences in the configuration of the two, with the V30 Lite 5G being offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB options, while the new variant is available in 8GB/128GB (Russia) and 8GB/256GB (Cambodia) variants.

The V30 Lite 4G also has a much smaller battery at 4800mAh (versus 5000mAh), albeit it has a faster 80W wired charging capability.

In terms of the camera department, the Vivo V30 Lite 4G has a less superior system, with its main rear camera composed of a 50MP wide and a 2MP depth unit. This is a significant downgrade from the 64MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth in the Vivo V30 Lite 5G. Ultimately, from the 50MP selfie camera in the earlier version of the phone, the Vivo V30 Lite 4G now only has an 8MP selfie unit.

These differences, nonetheless, don’t make the Vivo V30 Lite 4G less interesting as it expands the options in the V30 series. Most importantly, with the downgrades made in several sections of the handheld, the Vivo V30 Lite 4G comes as a more affordable option compared to the 5G variant of the model.