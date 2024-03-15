Vivo V30e appears on Geekbech using Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 8GB RAM

More details about the upcoming Vivo V30e have been spotted in a recent sighting of the model in a Geekbech test. This time, the discovery focuses on the device’s processor and memory, which are reportedly Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB RAM, respectively.

In the past, a device with the model number V2339 was identified as the Vivo V30e. It recently appeared on the Camera FV-5 database with the same model number, revealing some details about its camera system. Now, the same identification has been spotted in a Geekbech test, suggesting the impending arrival of the smartphone in the Indian market.

According to the test featuring the V2339 device, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB RAM were used in the test, indicating that the smartphone would soon debut with the said specifications. Using the chip that has a maximum 2.21GHz CPU speed paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, it registered 923 points on the single-core test and 2,749 points on the multicore test.

This adds to earlier discoveries about V30e’s possible camera system specifications. According to the device’s Camera FV-5 details, the V30e camera will have an f/1.79 aperture size. This aperture size is indicative that the device will adopt the 64MP primary lens of the Vivo V29e. Aside from this, the only notable detail in the document is the device’s EIS (electronic image stabilization) support. The details of the rear ultra wide-angle sensor and selfie camera of the unit are unknown, but if it follows the path of V29e, it could likely get an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 50MP selfie camera. According to earlier reports, the V30e will be a dual-SIM model capable of NFC.

Aside from these details, Vivo V30e is reportedly coming with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage, virtual RAM support, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.