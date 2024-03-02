Listing reveals vivo V30e’s camera details specs

It is still unknown when the anticipated vivo V30e will be released to the market, but a listing discovery has revealed some details of the smartphone’s camera.

Recently, a vivo smartphone with model number V2339 has been identified as the V30e. It is expected to join the V30 series, which already includes the V30 5G. According to previous reports, other models expected to arrive in the series are the V30 Pro, V30 SE, and V30 Lite. After the recent reports revealing the existence of V2339, V30e became the latest addition to the lineup, but there was little information about it. A recent listing has nonetheless shed some light on the camera details of the device.

According to the Camera FV-5 (via 91Mobiles) listing, the V30e camera will have an f/1.79 aperture size. This aperture size is indicative that the device will adopt the 64MP primary lens of Vivo V29e. Aside from this, the only notable detail in the document is the EIS (electronic image stabilization) support of the device. The details of the rear ultra wide-angle sensor and selfie camera of the unit are unknown, but if it follows the path of V29e, it could likely get an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 50MP selfie camera. According to earlier reports, the V30e will be a dual-SIM model capable of NFC.

Aside from these things, no other details were shared in the database, but the smartphone will likely be similar to V29e, its predecessor. To recall, the smartphone model boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The model houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is complemented by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. As for its battery, V29e has 5,000mAh and supports 44W fast charging. While these things seem decent, a higher battery capacity and faster charging capability would, of course, be something we would love to see in V30e.

Of course, V29e is not the only model that could determine the features and specs of V30e. As mentioned before, the Chinese company also recently launched the V30. If this is the model that will be the basis for V30e, some of the features that could be adopted include the 6.78-inch curved edge FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 2800 nits peak brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it encases a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. As for its camera, the V30 boasts a 50MP primary, a 50MP ultra wide-angle, and a 2MP bokeh sensor on its rear and a 50MP selfie camera in front. While V30 has the same 5000mAh battery as V29e, the former has a faster charging capability, which is up to 80W.