Vivo V40, V40 Pro reportedly arriving in India with ZEISS-powered camera, ‘best-in-class’ imaging

Vivo could unveil the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro in the Indian market soon, and the latest leak says that the models will be equipped with ZEISS camera technology.

It will follow the arrival of the Vivo V40 5G, Vivo V40 Lite 5G, and Vivo V40 SE 5G models in Europe in June. After their releases, rumors started claiming that there would be Indian versions of the V40 series, which was later confirmed by listings.

Now, a new report from MySmartPrice shares new details about the series, focusing on its camera department. The report claims that an industry insider revealed that the Indian version of the vanilla V40 model will also be armed with a ZEISS-powered camera system. As per the report, the upcoming V40 Pro model will also have it, noting that the source claimed that both models will provide “best-in-class” imaging power.

The news follows the arrival of the ZEISS integration in the V30 Pro after being exclusive to the company’s X series for years. According to the company, it plans to introduce ZEISS to the camera systems of its future flagships.

No other details about the Indian versions of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro have been shared in the report. Nonetheless, the two could likely borrow several details from the global variant of the standard Vivo V40 model, which offers the following: