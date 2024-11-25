Vivo X Fold 4 release reportedly postponed; Foldable’s specs leak, including SD 8 Elite SoC

According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the release timeline for the Vivo X Fold 4 is postponed. Despite the bad news, the account shared some of the exciting details to expect from the phone.

Vivo has been reportedly working on the successor of its Vivo X Fold 3 series. As per DCS, the Vivo X Fold 4 is now in development, but it seems it will be the sole model in the series this year. The tipster claims that “there is only one” device under development right now. Even more, the tipster says in his post that the Vivo X Fold 4 timeline release has been pushed back. This means that the foldable will debut a bit later compared to its predecessor.

On a positive note, the Vivo X Fold 4 reportedly has an “extreme lightness and thinness” despite having a bigger 6000mAh battery. To recall, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro houses a 5,700mAh battery inside its 159.96×142.4×5.2mm unfolded body.

As per DCS, other details expected from the Vivo X Fold 4 include:

Circular and centered camera island

50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP 3X periscope telephoto with macro function

6000mAh battery

Wireless charging support

Dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensor system

IPX8 rating

A press-type three-stage button

