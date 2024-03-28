Vivo X Fold 3, X Fold 3 Pro now official in China

After months of leaks and teases, Vivo has finally unveiled its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Vivo X Fold 3 models in China.

The two foldables are the latest offerings from Vivo, which are now available in different configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Both models are available in Feather White and Black colorways and sport camera systems based on Zeiss’ technology.

The company also claims that despite being foldables, the series offers the lightest devices in the market. That is specifically true about the Vivo X Fold 3, which only weighs 219 grams, making it one of the lightest book-style foldables available. According to the company, this is all possible through the Carbon fiber hinge applied on the Vivo X Fold 3 series. The brand also claims that the component can last up to 500,000 folds despite being 37% lighter than the earlier hinges.

Both models appear similar in different sections, but as expected, the Pro variant packs more power. Here are the differences between the two:

Vivo X Fold 3

It supports both Nano and eSIM as a dual-SIM device.

It runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top.

It measures 159.96×142.69×4.65mm when unfolded and only weighs 219 grams.

Its 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display comes with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

The basic model comes with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It also has an Adreno 740 GPU and a Vivo V2 chip.

Vivo X Fold 3 is available in 12GB/256GB (CNY 6,999), 16GB/256GB (CNY 7,499), 16GB/512GB (CNY 7,999), and 16GB/1TB (CNY 8,999) configurations.

Its camera system is made of a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra wide-angle, and a 50MP portrait sensor. It also has 32MP selfie shooters both on its external and internal displays.

It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, a USB Type-C port, fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition.

It is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro