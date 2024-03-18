Vivo exec shares X Fold3 official photos, details ahead of launch

Jia Jingdong, the vice president of branding at Vivo, shared the official photos and some specifications of X Fold3, which confirmed some earlier reports and rumors about the series.

The images shared by Jingdong affirm the earlier render leaks of the series, which is expected to feature a rounded rear camera island with three lenses and a ZEISS branding. The camera system is rumored to be a powerful one, with the Pro model reportedly getting a 50MP OV50H OIS main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 64MP OV64B periscope telephoto lens. According to Jingdong, X Fold3 will be “replicating the super imaging capabilities of the Vivo X100 series” by borrowing its different camera capabilities like 4K movie portrait video. In line with this, the executive shared some sample shots taken using the X Fold3 and its various modes.

Aside from its camera, Jingdong enthused over the thinness of the new series, saying it is “the thinnest and lightest heavyweight ‘big folding machine king.’” As he noted, it would offer users a wide 8.03-inch screen when the unit is unfolded while assuring them of “silky smooth opening and closing” and IPX8 waterproof certification. Jingdong also claimed that the single-sided thickness of X Fold3 is thinner than the 2015 Vivo X5 Max, which only measures 5.1mm, and that it weighs less than a big apple.

As for its battery, Jingdong suggested that the series will be armed with huge batteries, with the vanilla model rumored to have a 5,550mAh capacity and the Pro model a 5,800mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging capability. The executive claimed that the devices’ batteries are “very strong,” suggesting that they could last two days of use. It was also shared that the X Fold3 series was taken to Antarctica to test its low-temperature battery life, which it aced.

In the end, Jingdong confirmed that the “series” would be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is quite confusing given the past reports that the vanilla model will instead be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for better distinction. Yet, this should be clarified when both models debut in China next week.