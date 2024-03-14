AnTuTu claims Vivo X Fold 3 Pro ‘has the highest score among folding screens’

We are now waiting for the release of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro this month, and it seems the foldable is worth the wait. According to a recent test from the software benchmarking website AnTuTu, the device has “the highest score” among all the foldables it has tested before.

The X Fold 3 Pro is expected to be released alongside the vanilla X Fold 3 model. It is believed that the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will share the same appearance but will differ in internals. To start, as per earlier claims, the Pro model features a rear circular camera module housing better lenses: a 50MP OV50H OIS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP OV64B periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 4K/60fps support. The front camera, on the other hand, is reportedly a 32MP sensor on the internal screen. Inside, it is believed that it will house the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

According to AnTuTu, it discovered a Vivo folding device with a model number V2337A, which uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 and a generous 16GB RAM memory. The benchmarking firm applauded the hardware, noting that it could allow the device to be in the same place as other superior flagships in the market.

“It should be a combination of LPDDR5X+UFS 4.0, which has also reached the level of top flagships,” shared AnTuTu. “The current comprehensive score counted in the background is 2,176,828 points, of which the CPU score is 471,878 points, the GPU score is 893,816 points, the MEM score is 464,490 points, and the UX score is 346,644 points.

“Judging from the background score, the overall performance release of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equivalent to that of the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship model. It has the highest score among folding screens.”

Aside from the impressive chip, earlier reports claimed that the Pro model could offer a 6.53-inch cover panel and an 8.03-inch foldable display, which are both LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Tipsters shared that it would also boast a 5,800mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Ultimately, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumored to be dust and waterproof, with additional features like an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and a built-in infrared remote control.