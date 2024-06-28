Dimensity 9400-armed Vivo X200 reportedly has smaller 1.5K screen, 50MP triple cam, more

We are getting better ideas of what to expect from the anticipated Vivo X200, thanks to a new wave of leaks.

The phone is expected to launch in October, and earlier reports claimed that the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro would be the first Dimensity 9400 models in the market. As shared in the past, the SoC is said to employ TSMC’s second-gen N3 process and comes with 1 x Cortex-X5 super core, 3 x Cortex-X4 cores, and 4 x Cortex-A7 cores.

Now, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has added more details about the model. In his recent post on Weibo, the leaker reiterated an earlier claim that the device will be armed with a 1.5K display. The accounts suggest that it will be a flat screen with narrow bezels but say that it will have a smaller screen than the X200’s predecessor. The tipster added that there would be an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner support in the display.

In the camera department, DCS revealed that there will be some changes in the lens module. In line with this, the X200 is reportedly a 50MP triple camera system in the back, which will include a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. As per the post, there will also be a self-developed imaging chip that will be added by Vivo.