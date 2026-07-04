Vivo X300e SoC, display, camera, battery, other key details leak

A reputable tipster has revealed the alleged specifications of the upcoming Vivo X300e model.

The X300 series is now in the market, and the Chinese brand is not yet done expanding the lineup. According to earlier reports, one more model is coming, specifically an E variant.

The phone was recently spotted on the IMEI database, confirming its existence. While the brand still has its lips sealed about the phone, leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed its major details.

According to the account, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is the same chip found in the Vivo X300 FE. It also houses a huge 7015mAh or 7100mAh battery, paired with 90W charging.

The cell keeps the power on for the 6.59″ 1.5K OLED, which features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 50MP selfie camera. On its back, there’s a 50MP main camera, aided by an 8MP ultrawide and a 50MP IMX8 periscope unit. Unsurprisingly, the system will also be complemented by the ZEISS technology, a detail we’ve seen in Vivo models before. According to DCS, these lenses will be located in a square camera island on the upper left side of the back panel.

Ultimately, DCS claimed it will be only 7.99mm thick and weigh around 203g. Soon, more details about the phone are expected to surface. Stay tuned!

Source