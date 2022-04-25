Vivo X80 series announced! – Newest exciting Vivo flagships

Vivo just announced the Vivo X80 series, with three different models, all available for pre-order for the Chinese market for now. The X80 series seem like interesting phones, and could be a good value for the price, which we will get to in a second, but we can only be sure when they release globally. So, let’s take a look at the X80 series by Vivo.

Vivo X80 series – Specs & preorder price

Vivo’s X80 series seem like interesting phones, as the phones all pack a punch when it comes to processors, but one of them stands out as the outlier. While the X80 Pro uses a “new generation Snapdragon processor”, which most likely means that it will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the rest of the lineup uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

There’s the X80, which uses a Mediatek Dimensity 9000, and also a Sony IMX866 main sensor, dual-cell 80W “flash charging”, which is just a fancier way of saying 80W fast charging, and a Samsung E5 2K (1440p) OLED display. There’s also the X80 Pro, which uses the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and 50W wireless fast charging. Theres the X80 Pro Dimensity 9000 Edition as well, which is just the X80 Pro, but as the name implies, it uses a Dimensity 9000 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The most important part of the Vivo X80 series is the cameras that they use. The X80 uses the IMX866 sensor, while the X80 Pro uses the new Samsung GNV sensor, and both devices use a Zeiss lens for the camera. Both X80 devices use the “heirloom” platform on the portrait lens, with “three times the anti-shake range of ordinary OIS” and “longer exposure time”. The cameras also feature “Focus Panning”, which simulates professional panning, in order to help you take photos of moving objects. The X80 also features an anti-shake function. The X80 Pro Dimensity 9000 Edition also features in-house silicon, currently dubbed the “V1+”, which helps with photo rendering and more.

The prices of the Vivo X80 series are respectively 3699¥ and 5499¥ for the retail prices, while the preorder prices are 4399¥ and 5999¥, and the X80 Pro Dimensity 9000 Edition keeps the same price as the standard X80 Pro. The X80 comes in 8/128, 8/256, 12/256, and 12/512 GB Storage/RAM variants, the X80 Pro comes in 8/256, 12/256, and 12/512 GB Storage/RAM variants, and the X80 Pro Dimensity 9000 Edition comes in only a 12/256 and 12/512 GB Storage/RAM variant. All of the devices also come in 3 different colours, “Journey”, Black, and “Holiday”.

