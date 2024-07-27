Vivo Y18i launches offline in India

The Vivo Y18i made its debut offline in India this week. After hitting stores, the model is expected to launch online soon.

Vivo didn’t make any huge announcement for the debut of the Vivo Y18i in India. However, retail stores in the country have started introducing the phone to customers. Its sale in physical outlets is expected to begin soon.

The Vivo Y18i is available in only a single 4GB/64GB configuration, which sells for ₹7,999. The phone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 chip and a 5000mAh battery.

Here are more details about the new phone:

4G LTE connectivity

Unisoc Tiger T612

4GB RAM (expandable RAM up to 4GB)

64GB storage

6.56″ HD+ display with 528 nits brightness

Rear Camera: 13MP + 0.08MP

Selfie: 5MP

5000mAh battery

15W fast charging

Android 14-based FunTouch OS

IP54 rating

