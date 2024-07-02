Vivo Y18t, Y18i appears on IMEI

Vivo is now preparing two more additions to its Y18 series: the Vivo Y18t and Vivo Y18i.

The models have been spotted recently on IMEI by folks at Gizmochina, with the Vivo Y18t bearing the V2408 model number and the other one being identified as V2414 internally. The two are expected to be the newest affordable models from the brand, albeit details about them have not been revealed in the listings.

On a positive note, the two could likely adopt several details from the other models included in the Y28 series recently, including the Y18s and Y18E. To recall, here are the features of the two:

Helio G85

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

6.56-inch 90Hz LCD

13MP primary lens, 0.08MP secondary lens

5MP front cam

5000mAh battery

15W fast charging

Gem Green and Space Black color options

185g weight

163.63 x 75.85 x 8.39mm dimensions

Android 14-based FunTouch OS

IP54 rating