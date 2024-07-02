Vivo Y18t, Y18i appears on IMEI

Vivo is now preparing two more additions to its Y18 series: the Vivo Y18t and Vivo Y18i.
The models have been spotted recently on IMEI by folks at Gizmochina, with the Vivo Y18t bearing the V2408 model number and the other one being identified as V2414 internally. The two are expected to be the newest affordable models from the brand, albeit details about them have not been revealed in the listings.
On a positive note, the two could likely adopt several details from the other models included in the Y28 series recently, including the Y18s and Y18E. To recall, here are the features of the two:
Vivo Y18E
- Helio G85
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD
- 13MP primary lens, 0.08MP secondary lens
- 5MP front cam
- 5000mAh battery
- 15W fast charging
- Gem Green and Space Black color options
- 185g weight
- 163.63 x 75.85 x 8.39mm dimensions
- Android 14-based FunTouch OS
- IP54 rating
Y18s
- MediaTek Helio G85 chip
- 6GB RAM, supports virtual RAM expansion of 6GB
- 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot
- 6.56-inch LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- 8MP selfie camera
- 50MP dual rear camera
- 5,000mAh battery
- 15W wired charging
- Android 14
- Mocha Brown and Green Hai Luu colors