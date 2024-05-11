Vivo silently launches Y18s in Vietnam

Without making any noise, Vivo has launched the new Vivo Y18s model in Vietnam.

The new model is now listed on Vivo’s website, which confirms several details of the phone. However, it shares huge similarities with other Vivo phones already launched, which can make one speculate that it is another rebranded phone from the company. Specifically, it is significantly similar to Vivo Y18, which is now available in India and Vietnam.

Here are the details of Vivo Y18s: