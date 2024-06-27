Vivo Y28s 5G is now official with Dimensity 6300, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Vivo has another model to offer to fans: the Vivo Y28s 5G.

The company has finally unveiled the Vivo Y28s 5G by listing it on its website, ultimately revealing its details.

The listing shows that the Vivo Y28s 5G has a flat back panel, which houses its vertical rectangular camera island in the upper left section. In front, on the other hand, is a flat display with a water-drop cutout for the selfie camera. The company has confirmed on the page that it will be available in Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colors.

Aside from the things mentioned above, Vivo also shared that the Vivo Y28s 5G will offer the following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip

6.56” 90Hz HD+ LCD with 840 nits brightness

8GB LPDD4x RAM

256GB eMMC 5.1 storage

MicroSD card support

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

8MP selfie

5,000mAh battery

15W charging

Funtouch OS 14

IP64 rating

Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colors

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The price tag of the Vivo Y28s 5G remains unknown, but the company should confirm this soon to global markets.