Vivo Y28s 5G is now official with Dimensity 6300, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Vivo has another model to offer to fans: the Vivo Y28s 5G.
The company has finally unveiled the Vivo Y28s 5G by listing it on its website, ultimately revealing its details.
The listing shows that the Vivo Y28s 5G has a flat back panel, which houses its vertical rectangular camera island in the upper left section. In front, on the other hand, is a flat display with a water-drop cutout for the selfie camera. The company has confirmed on the page that it will be available in Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colors.
Aside from the things mentioned above, Vivo also shared that the Vivo Y28s 5G will offer the following details:
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip
- 6.56” 90Hz HD+ LCD with 840 nits brightness
- 8GB LPDD4x RAM
- 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- MicroSD card support
- 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup
- 8MP selfie
- 5,000mAh battery
- 15W charging
- Funtouch OS 14
- IP64 rating
- Mocha Brown and Twinkling Purple colors
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
The price tag of the Vivo Y28s 5G remains unknown, but the company should confirm this soon to global markets.