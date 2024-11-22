Vivo Y300 5G debuts with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50MP main cam, 5000mAh battery, more

The Vivo Y300 5G is finally in India, and it offers a rather familiar look we’ve seen before.

If you think the Vivo Y300 5G is another rebranded phone from Vivo, that is quite correct, as it shares many similarities with Indonesia’s Vivo V40 Lite 5G. That is undeniable with its vertical pill-shaped camera island on the back and its overall design. However, there is a minor difference between the two, with the new Vivo Y300 5G offering a 50MP Sony IMX882 main + 2MP portrait rear camera setup and the Vivo V40 Lite 5G sporting a 50MP + 8MP ultrawide system. In the rest of the departments, on the other hand, the two models appear to be twins.

The Vivo Y300 5G is available in India in Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Phantom Purple colors. Its configurations include 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, which are priced at ₹21,999 and ₹23,999, respectively.

Here are more details about the new Vivo Y300 5G model:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations

6.67” 120Hz AMOLED with 2400 × 1080px resolution and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 main + 2MP bokeh

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5000mAh battery

80W charging

FuntouchOS 14

IP64 rating

Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, and Phantom Purple colors

Via