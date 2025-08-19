Vivo Y500 teased in China with IP68 rating

Vivo will soon unveil the Vivo Y500 in China, where it will offer fans an underwater protection capability.

The Vivo Y400 series models, including the Vivo Y400 5G and Vivo Y400 Pro in India, have recently arrived in the global market. However, the brand is already preparing for the Y500 series’ entrance into its domestic market with the introduction of its vanilla model.

In a new teaser shared by the brand, the phone boasts a huge circular camera island on its back panel. The material confirms that it has a blue colorway. The main highlight of the material, nonetheless, is its protection rating. Though Vivo didn’t mention it, the phone is shown submerged in water, suggesting it has an IP68 rating. It is unknown, however, if it also supports an IP69 rating for high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

The other details of the phone remain unknown, but we expect that Vivo will reveal more about the Vivo Y500 in the coming days.

Stay tuned!

