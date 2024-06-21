Vivo Y58 5G debuts in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, 6000mAh battery

After a series of leaks that revealed most of its specifications, the Vivo Y58 5G has officially entered the market.

The Vivo Y58 5G is one of the latest smartphones in India, and it is debuting alongside other models like the Realme GT 6 this week. The phone has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, a 6,000mAh battery, and 44W fast charging capability.

The model is available in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green color options through Vivo’s official Indian website, Flipkart, and affiliated retail stores. The Y58 5G sells for ₹19,499 in the said market.

Here are more details about the Vivo Y58 5G: