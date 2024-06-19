Vivo Y58 5G price, retail box, specs leak ahead of Thursday debut

Even before Vivo could make the final announcement about its Vivo Y58 5G, a new leak has already divulged several key details about the model.

The handheld is set to be unveiled this Thursday, June 20, after several leaks about it. Days ago, it was spotted on BIS and TUV, confirming that the brand is now preparing it for launch despite remaining mum about it.

Leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, nonetheless, shared in a recent post the actual retail box of the model and even leaked several key details, including its price, which is said to be ₹19,499 for the 8GB/128GB configuration.

The box, on the other hand, confirms the Y58’s 5G connectivity, 8GB/128GB configuration, and design. The image in the box confirms an earlier leak, wherein the phone boasts a huge rear circular camera island with a 50MP+2MP camera setup and a flash unit. The picture also shows the model’s flat rear back panel and side frame design.

Aside from these details, Ambhore revealed that the phone will also come with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a 6.72″ FHD 120Hz LCD with 1024 nits, an 8MP selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery, 44W charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dual speaker system, and an IP64 rating. According to the leak, the phone will only be 7.9mm thick and 199g light.