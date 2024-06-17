Vivo Y58 is launching on June 20 in India

Vivo will be launching a new device in India this week: the Vivo Y58.

That’s according to the tease shared by the brand itself. The company is stingy about the details of the budget phone, but the tease points to the direction of the rumored Vivo Y58.

Thankfully, most of the details of the phone were already revealed in an earlier leak by leaker @LeaksAn1 on X. In the post, the tipster shared the marketing material of the model, which seems to share some designs similar to the Vivo Y200t that is already available in China. The Y58 model in the materials shows that it has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera in front, while its back sports a large rear camera island that houses the lenses and the flash unit. Its back panel and side frames, meanwhile, sport a flat design.

According to the leaked materials, here are the features that will be offered by the Vivo Y58 5G: