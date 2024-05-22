Vivo Y58 5G appears on BIS, TUV certification platforms

A new Vivo smartphone, the Vivo Y58 5G, has made appearances on the BIS and TUV certification websites, which indicate its approaching launch.
Information about the new Vivo model remains unknown, but it seems Vivo is now making its final preparations for launch. Recently, the model with the V2355 model number was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards and Germany’s TUV Rheinland platforms, indicating that Vivo is now collecting the necessary certifications for the model.
Aside from its model number and 5G connectivity, no other details about the phone are currently available. Yet, the specifications of the Vivo Y56 it will follow give us some idea of what to expect:
- 164.1 x 75.6 x 8.2mm dimensions
- 184g weight
- 7nm Mediatek Dimensity 700
- 4GB and 8GB RAM options
- 128GB internal storage
- 6.58” IPS LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide + 2MP depth
- Selfie: 16MP wide
- 5000mAh battery
- 18W wired charging
- Funtouch 13