Vivo Y58 5G appears on BIS, TUV certification platforms

A new Vivo smartphone, the Vivo Y58 5G, has made appearances on the BIS and TUV certification websites, which indicate its approaching launch.

Information about the new Vivo model remains unknown, but it seems Vivo is now making its final preparations for launch. Recently, the model with the V2355 model number was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards and Germany’s TUV Rheinland platforms, indicating that Vivo is now collecting the necessary certifications for the model.

Aside from its model number and 5G connectivity, no other details about the phone are currently available. Yet, the specifications of the Vivo Y56 it will follow give us some idea of what to expect:

164.1 x 75.6 x 8.2mm dimensions

184g weight

7nm Mediatek Dimensity 700

4GB and 8GB RAM options

128GB internal storage

6.58” IPS LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP wide + 2MP depth

Selfie: 16MP wide

5000mAh battery

18W wired charging

Funtouch 13

