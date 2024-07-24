Ways to Recover Melbet BD Account

Melbet has been among the list of widely used betting platforms available for bettors in Bangladesh. This betting platform was established in 2012 and holds the Curacao Gaming Commission license while also being able to protect the personal information of the users with the help of its latest security methods. There can be chances that the players forget the details of their betting account, which is why it is necessary for them to know how they will be able to recover the same and start betting again. Therefore, if you also want to recover your betting account at https://melbetbd.pro/, you have landed at the right place. The new users on this platform will also be able to receive a welcome bonus of 100% up to 10,000 BDT on their first deposit.

Recovering Ways For Melbet Account in Bangladesh

Players who have gone through the registration process on this betting platform but forgot their account details shall remember their account credentials, through which they will be able to get back to their account whenever needed. Users who want to recover their betting account can follow the steps given below:

Recover via Email

At the time of the account registration process, players who have chosen to register via email will be able to use their registered email to regain access to their betting account.

Go to the Melbet login section and click on the forgot password option available on the page. Players will now be requested to put up the details of their registered email, through which they will be able to regain access to their betting account. By providing the email address, the betting platform will send a verification email to the same, through which players will be able to reset their password. Open the mail, and it will help the users regain access to their account, which makes it necessary for the users to have access to their registered email on their devices.

Recover via Phone Number

Players can also register on the Melbet platform via their phone number, which is also the most used registration method, as most of the methods require the users to verify their phone number. In case players have registered with their phone number, they will be able to recover their account by the following steps:

Go to the login page of the betting platform and select the forgot password option. Players can now enter the registered phone number on the page, where the betting platform will send a verification code to the registered number. With the help of the verification code, players will be able to change the password of their betting account via the forgot password section of the betting platform.

Recover via Social Media Accounts

Many players have also chosen the registration method of social media networks, through which they will be able to log in to their betting account at Melbet via their registered social media accounts. They will be able to recover access to their betting account if they are able to regain access to their social media accounts. Players can log in to their social media accounts, which have been used to create an account at Melbet or forget the password of their social media accounts to regain access. It is necessary for the users to have access to their social media accounts, through which they will be able to recover their betting accounts that are registered via social media accounts.