We answered: When POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 will out?

Recently have been asked when the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 update will be released. Today we answer this question in detail for you. POCO X3 NFC is a popular model with affordable price and remarkable features. A lot of questions have been asked lately about POCO X3 NFC, which aims to provide an excellent experience with its 6.67-inch 120HZ refresh rate display, Snapdragon 732G chipset, 64MP 4-camera setup and other features. It is curious when this device will receive the MIUI 13 update. In our article, we will try to answer you in detail about when the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 update will be released.

POCO X3 NFC Android 12 based MIUI 13 Tests

POCO X3 NFC has been released out of the box with Android 10 based MIUI 12. The current version of the device, which received 1 Android update and 1 MIUI update, is V12.5.5.0.RJGMIXM. This device will receive the last major Android update, Android 12. It will not receive such a major Android update from now on. As for MIUI updates, the device that will receive MIUI 13 will also have the MIUI 13.5 update.

POCO X3 NFC has not yet received the Android 12 update, but the Android 12 update is being tested internally on this device. Currently the internal test version of the Android 12 update is 22.4.7. POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 update will be released with Android 12. The POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 update, which will be released, will increase the stability of your device and offer you many features.

When will the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 update arrive?

Now we come to the main reason for writing this article. When will the POCO X3 MIUI 13 update, which is one of the frequently asked questions, come? We don’t think this update will come anytime soon. Because when we examined the device, we did not come across any MIUI 13 build for now. Although the update is not ready, it will be prepared and made available to you after a certain period of time. But again, let’s point out that this update will not come immediately. So if you want to answer of POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 release date, POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 update may release on end of Q2 2022 or Q3 2022.

You can use MIUI Downloader to be informed about new upcoming updates and to access all hidden features of MIUI. You can use MIUI Downloader app to access POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 Beta download links after first release. If you want to access MIUI Downloader, click here. We have come to the end of our news about the latest status of the POCO X3 NFC MIUI 13 update. If you want to see more such news, don’t forget to follow us.