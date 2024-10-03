What are the Best Poker Hands?

If you’re about to sit down at your first poker table, have buddies asking you to play, or want to try poker at 32 Red on your browser for example, it’s important to know about the best poker hands. Online poker sites offer fast payments and the ability to play on various devices (mobile, tablet, and computer), but before playing, you’ll want to give yourself a better chance of winning. These are the best poker hands, from the absolute best – the royal flush, the ultimate hand – to the 10th best hand.

Royal Flush

A royal flush is all the big guys – ace, King, Queen, Jack, and 10 – and all of the same suit (for example, all in hearts).

Straight Flush

Five cards in a row; again, all of the same suit.

Four of a Kind

Four cards of the same rank (e.g. four 7s) and another card (a “side card”).

Full House

You’ve probably heard of this one. A full house is three cards of one rank and two cards of another (e.g. three kings and two 9s).

Flush

Five cards of the same suit, not in sequential order (e.g. five diamonds).

Straight

A straight is five cards in sequential order, but not all of the same suit (e.g. 8, 7, 6, 5, 4).

Three of a Kind

Three cards of the same rank (e.g. three 8s).

Two Pair

Two cards of one rank and two cards of another (e.g. two 8s, two 5s).

One Pair

Two cards of the same rank (e.g. two aces).

High Card

When you have five cards that make none of the hands above.

Is it hard to play poker if you’ve never played before?

Poker’s not the most pick-up-and-play card game, but it’s not insurmountable. If you’ve got the rules down (which can admittedly take some time to learn and remember), you can start practicing.

More time spent playing will help you develop strategy – when to bet, fold, or bluff – and the ability to read other players. Interpreting other players is a key part of poker, and not something novices find very easy.

You also have to manage your emotions, as poker can be more stressful than other games. Dealing with losses and high-pressure situations might not be something you’re used to when you sit down for a card game.

Understanding the odds is another big thing: basic probability knowledge is a massive help in making smarter decisions.

Who are some famous poker players out there?

Robert Iyler, who played AJ Soprano (Tony Soprano’s son) on The Sopranos, is a successful poker player. He’s talked about abandoning his acting career and only enjoying The Sopranos. Iyler’s hatred of auditions is a common topic on his podcast with fellow Sopranos star, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, “Not Today, Pal”. Iyler said in a 2017 interview, “The way I was raised, I was taught to value money, and I still do, so I never really feel secure. I feel like it all came so fast that you feel like it could all go away.”

“I told my manager to stop sending me scripts,” said Iyler. “I didn’t want to look at them. I wanted to take a year off, and then one year became two years; two years became three, and now it’s – six years have passed, and they still call me every couple of months and they send me scripts, and I just love it [poker] too much.”

In the world of professional poker, Daniel Negreanu – a six-time WSOP bracelet winner and one of the most popular players – and Phil Ivey, particularly successful in cash games, are two of the most celebrated players.