What are the differences between HyperOS Global vs China?

There were significant differences between MIUI China and MIUI Global. On December 18th 2023, after the first HyperOS global update, users had a question. Xiaomi provides HyperOS in two major variants – Global and China. While at first glance, they may seem there are significant differences between the two. But there is almost no difference between HyperOS Global vs China. Let’s examine it in detail.

What is HyperOS Global

HyperOS Global is designed for international users, aiming to cater to a diverse audience across the globe. The primary distinction lies in the inclusion of multilingual support, making it accessible and user-friendly for people from various linguistic backgrounds. This variant also comes pre-loaded with Google services, ensuring seamless integration with popular apps and services commonly used outside of China.

Features like Google Play Store, Google Maps, and other Google services are readily available on HyperOS Global. This ensures that users can easily access and download their favorite apps without any regional restrictions. Furthermore, HyperOS Global typically undergoes localization efforts to adapt to the specific needs and preferences of users in different regions.

HyperOS Global is available in multiple regions such as EEA, India, Turkey, Taiwan, Global. There are different preloaded applications for each region. There may also be regional variations in some system applications.

What is HyperOS China

On the other hand, HyperOS China is tailored for the domestic Chinese market. One of the most prominent differences is the absence of Google services. Due to restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on certain Google services, HyperOS China comes with alternative services developed by local companies to fill the void.

Additionally, HyperOS China includes region-specific features or apps that cater specifically to the needs of Chinese users. This could range from integration with local social media platforms to partnerships with Chinese app developers, offering a unique user experience that aligns with the preferences of the local market.

Differences between HyperOS Global vs China

In essence, the primary difference between HyperOS Global and HyperOS China is the inclusion or exclusion of Chinese services. HyperOS Global is tailored for an international audience and comes with Google services, ensuring compatibility and familiarity for users outside of China. Meanwhile, HyperOS China caters to the domestic market, incorporating locally relevant features and services, albeit without Google services.

Additionally, in the global version of HyperOS, some applications such as search, messages and contacts have been replaced with the Google application. There is no system feature differences between HyperOS Global and HyperOS China like there is between MIUI China and Global. It is identical to HyperOS China, even as the system font.

Conclusion

While HyperOS Global and HyperOS China may share a similar visual interface, their underlying distinctions highlight Xiaomi’s effort to provide a customized experience based on user location and preferences. Whether you choose HyperOS Global or HyperOS China depends on your geographical location, language preferences, and the services you prioritize. Understanding these differences allows users to make an informed choice based on their individual needs, ensuring an optimal smartphone experience with HyperOS.